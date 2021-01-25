FM official stresses need to reduce violence in Afghanistan

Speaking in his separate talks with the special representatives of Russia and Germany for Afghanistan Affairs on Monday, Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian emphasized the need for reducing violence and working together for the establishment of lasting peace in Afghanistan through the diplomatic channels.

During the meeting, Taherian discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan with his Russian and German counterparts.

He described inter-Afghan dialogue as the best way to end the crisis in Afghanistan and alleviate the suffering of Afghan people.

Iran’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Affairs said that Iran is ready to provide any assistance towards establishment of a lasting peace in Afghanistan.

MA/IRN84198702