Nov 9, 2020, 10:27 AM

Special Envoy:

Iran supports Afghan-owned, Afghan-led peace process

TEHRAN, Nov. 09 (MNA) – The Iranian FM's special envoy for Afghanistan affairs says Iran supports the peace process owned and led by Afghans, and also it considers the peace and security of Afghanistan as its own peace and security.

Heading a delegation, Deborah Lyons Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan and Head of UNAMA has traveled to Tehran to discuss some issues over the Afghanistan affair.

Yesterday, she met and held talks with Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's special envoy for Afghanistan affairs over current developments, the political and security situation as well as the peace process in Afghanistan.

In this meeting, Taherian stressed the significant role of the United Nations and international consultations in facilitating Inter-Afghan Peace Talks, and also, he expressed Iran’s readiness to cooperate with the United Nations in this issue.

Pointing out that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the peace and security of Afghanistan as its own peace and security, he emphasized Iran’s support for the peace process owned and led by Afghans.

Hailing the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the people of Afghanistan and its efforts to resolve the problems of that country, Ms. Lyons announced the readiness of the United Nations to play an effective role in advancing the peace process and cooperating with countries in the region.

