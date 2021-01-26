  1. Politics
Taliban delegation in Tehran for Afghan peace process talks

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – A delegation of the Taliban group arrived in Tehran early Tuesday to hold talks with Iranian officials on the Afghan peace process, the spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

Saeed Khatibzadeh broke the news on Tuesday, saying that the head of the Taliban’s political office, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, and his accompanying delegation have traveled to Tehran upon the invitation of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The Taliban delegation is scheduled to meet with senior Foreign Ministry officials and Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan to talk about the lasted developments regarding the Afghan peace process and the related issues, Khatibzadeh added.

