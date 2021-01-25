Tehran-Beijing relations not to be affected by intl. issues

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the remarks in a videoconference with the Chairman of the National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China Li Zhanshu on Monday.

Both sides conferred on strengthening bilateral relations, especially parliamentary cooperation as well as regional and international developments.

“Following the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the relations between the two countries entered a new era of cooperation in economic, cultural, political, and parliamentary fields, and common views on international and regional developments strengthened the relations between the two countries,” he said.

Ghalibaf went on to say that the future belongs to Asia and independent countries, adding, “Tehran-Beijing friendly ties have not been and will not be affected by relations with other countries and international developments, and it will proceed based on cooperation and common interests in all areas.”

He also appreciated the efforts made by China in providing medical aid to the Islamic Republic of Iran amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iranian Parliament Speaker further emphasized the continuation of cooperation between the two countries in the fight against the coronavirus and the production of vaccines and stressed the importance of mutual respect for China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He expressed his gratitude for China's firm stance in rejecting sanctions against the Iranian nation, adding that Iran-China independent relations have strategic importance and will not be affected by developments in other countries.

Li Zhanshu noted that the talks and consultations between the speakers of the parliaments at the beginning of the New Year show the deepening of constructive relations between the two countries and further expressed the readiness to china to boost parliamentary relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He added that the Chinese government and parliament have condemned US policy and the imposition of sanctions on countries and further stressed China’s commitment and support for international agreements, saying that Beijing welcomes any cooperation with Tehran in the fight against coronavirus and the production of the COVID-19 vaccine.

