US military convoy targeted in Iraq's Basra-Nasiriyah road

The Saberin news channel reported in a breaking news item that a logistics convoy of the American occupiers had been targeted on the Basra-Nasiriyah highway on Monday.

More details of this news have not been published yet.

In recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been targeted by roadside bombs. These convoys enter Iraq mainly from the Syrian border in the west or the Kuwaiti border in the south.

Iraqi media reported on Friday that six attacks on US military convoys in different Iraqi provinces, which is unprecedented in its kind.

ZZ/FNA13991106000618