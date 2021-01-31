Another US military convoy targeted in S Iraq

Iraqi sources say a US military logistics convoy has been targeted in southern Iraq.

Saberin News reports that the convoy was targeted in Al Diwaniyah province. The Iraqi media did not mention how the convoy was targeted.

In recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been targeted by roadside bombs. These convoys enter Iraq mainly from the Syrian border in the west or the Kuwaiti border in the south.

