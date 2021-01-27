Iraqi group claims responsibility for attack on US convoy

According to the Saberin News Channel, a newly formed Resistance group called Fasail al-Moqawama al-Dawliyah (International Resistance Factions) claimed responsibility for Tuesday's attack on a logistics convoy of US forces in Iraq.

On late Tuesday, Iraqi and Saudi media reported that a US military logistics convoy was targeted in Iraq. According to Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath, the convoy was targeted while crossing a Samarra road north of Baghdad.

The media did not mention the details and how the convoy was targeted.

The Iraqi Saberin Channel also confirmed the news and announced that the convoy belonged to the US military.

In recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been targeted by roadside bombs. These convoys enter Iraq mainly from the Syrian border in the west or the Kuwaiti border in the south.

