1400 MW added to thermal power plants capacity

“Currently there are 129 thermal power plants operating in the country, which include 581 electricity generation units,” Hamidreza Azimi noted.

“At present, the number of thermal units owned by the private sector and industries has reached 378 units and the rest is owned by the government,” he added.

The private sector owns 67% of the total thermal power generation capacity in Iran, the official said.

Of the total 68,700 MW generated by the thermal power plants across the country, over 46,000 MW is produced at the stations owned by the private sector.

The nominal capacity of electricity generation at Iranian power plants has exceeded 85,000 MW. Thermal include about 80% of the total installed capacity.

Domestic installed power generation capacity is up 23% compared to 2015. The number of national grid transformers, electrical devices to transfer power by means of changing magnetic fields has risen 23% to 725,000. The government and private sector have invested $12 billion in the power industry since 2013.

