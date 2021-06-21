Construction operation of Shalamcheh-Basra Railway kicks off

The Secretary of Supreme Council of Free Zones Hamid-Reza Momeni announced the start of construction of operation of projects at free zones at the order of President Rouhani and said that construction of Shalamcheh-Basra Railway is one of the most important projects in free zones.

The construction operation of 52 projects in the fields of petrochemical and tourism, Shalamcheh-Basra Railway, greenhouse orchards, trade and welfare complexes, water amusement park, cable cabin, ski piste, etc. will be put into operation in Aras, Arvand, Maku, Anzali, Kish, Qeshm and Chabahar free zones on Monday, he added.

He went on to say that construction operation of Shalamcheh-Basra Railway is one of the most important projects which will start in Arvand Free Zone.

Once these development projects are put into operation, 37,000 new employment opportunities will be generated, he said, adding that major portion of these projects would be launched by the private sector.

Momeni put the share of government in these projects at only four percent which is very negligible in a way that giant task of these projects would be implemented by the private sector.

