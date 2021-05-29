Trade exchange on Shalamcheh-Basra railway to be facilitated

Speaking on the sidelines of his meeting with the Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs (MEAF) Farhad Dejpasand in Tehran on Sat., Iraqi Finance Minister said that his country has reached favorable agreements on the investment of Iranian merchants and businessperson in Iraq in dairy and agricultural sectors.

“Today, I visited Iran at the invitation of Iranian Minister of Economy to talk about common issues between the two sides, including trade, customs and joint investment,” he stated.

He continued, “During the bilateral meetings held on Sat., we reached good results in the field of joint cooperation at all border crossings, and it was decided to facilitate trade exchanges between Iran and Iraq.”

Development of Shalamcheh-Basra Railway also was emphasized by the two sides.

Shalamcheh-Basra line, as long as 32km, can be one of the bottlenecks completing the Silk Road.

