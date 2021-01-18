Israeli forces raid Palestinian homes in West Bank

The series of hostile actions of the Israeli military forces against the Palestinians continue in different parts of the occupied lands and territories. Zionist forces attacked areas of the West Bank, WAFA news reported.

According to the report, Zionist forces attacked Palestinian homes in the West Bank after raiding the West Bank. Dozens of Palestinians were seriously injured as a result of the Zionist military action.

Concurrently, Zionist settlers are said to have raided the home of a Palestinian family in the village of Madma, south of the West Bank city of Nablus. Following the attack, an 11-month-old Palestinian child, was seriously injured in the attack.

Eyewitnesses said that Zionist settlers raided the home of a Palestinian family and tried to abduct the 11-month-old child, but villagers prevented the Zionists from doing so.

