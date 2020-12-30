Hamas condemns Israeli military invasion on Syria

While strongly condemning the Israeli military aggression in suburbs of Damascus this morning, Hazem Ghasem said that this move is a crime.

In this regard, he said, "The action of the Zionist regime in invading Syria this morning is considered a crime. The Zionist regime is constantly committing terrorist crimes against the Islamic Ummah.”

The recent invasion of Syria by Zionist regime took place as part of the regime's expansionist activities. The Americans also support Tel Aviv's actions, he added.

Today, Islamic Ummah must be vigilant about the plans and projects of the Zionist regime in the region. It is necessary to unite all efforts to defeat the plans of the Zionists.

One person was killed and three soldiers were wounded in an Israeli attack on the outskirts of the Syrian capital, Damascus, Official Syrian News Agency (SANA) reported on Wednesday quoting a military intelligence official.

