Zionist regime arrested 25 Palestinian journalists

The hostile actions of the Zionists against Palestinians continue in the occupied lands and territories. According to the latest statistics and reports, 25 Palestinian journalists have been arrested by the Zionist regime, Al-Youm reported.

The Committee to Protect Journalists in Palestine confirmed the news, saying that 25 Palestinian journalists are currently being held in Israeli prisons. The committee strongly condemned the detention of a number of new Palestinian journalists by Zionist forces in recent weeks.

The committee noted that the Zionist regime detained journalists 64 times in the past year and issued 39 arrest warrants and extended detention terms for them. This is while that international community continues to pursue a policy of silence in the face of Zionist regime's repressive actions.

In recent months, Israeli forces have intensified their crackdown on Palestinians in various parts of the occupied lands and territories. According to the latest figures, Zionist forces have arrested nearly 500 Palestinians in various parts of the occupied territories in recent months.

