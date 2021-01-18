Normalizing ties with Zionists, outset for ending fake regime

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian termed the normalization of ties with the fake regime of Israel ‘a funny and ridiculous issue’ and added that normalization of relations of countries like United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the Zionist regime, which has never played a role in the Palestinian equation and has not helped the Palestinian people, will naturally not affect the Palestinian cause at this stage.

Secretary General of the International Conference on Supporting Palestinian Intifada pointed to a conference held today in Tehran on the occasion of Gaza Day entitled ‘Gaza, a Symbol of Resistance’, and said, “In this Conference, parliament speakers of various countries from Latin America, African and Asia including Arab and Islamic countries, attended the Conference virtually whose strong message was that the issue of normalization of ties with the fake regime of Israel has come to an end and is nothing more than a slogan.”

Nations of the region have also protested against the decisions taken by rulers of their countries and have responded strongly to this action, he said, adding, “Therefore, they are trying to prevent the unveiling of the next phases of normalization of relations with the Zionist regime in the form of protests,” he continued.

“We believe that as normalization of relations between Egypt’s Anwar Sadat and Zionist regime could not have an effect on resolving the Palestinian issue within the framework Camp David, the only effect of this stage is that the current of resistance becomes more serious against the Zionist regime,” Amir-Abdollahian added.

MA/5125025