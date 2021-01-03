Dozens of Palestinians arrested in Zionist attack on WB

The occupying regime of Israel arrested a number of other Palestinian citizens, including several children, in a new offensive in various parts of the West Bank.

Israeli forces attacked the town of Jaba’, south of Jenin in northwest of the West Bank on Sunday, firing sound bombs and tear gas at them and arrested a young man at his father's house.

Zionist forces also abducted two Palestinian children today from the town of Beit Fajjar, south of Bethlehem. They fired tear gas and sound bombs at civilian homes and arrested the two children.

Zionist settlers also beat Palestinian civilians in southeastern Yatta, south of Hebron, today with the support of Zionist forces. They attacked Palestinians' farms and prevented them from working and expelled them from their lands.

