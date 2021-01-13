  1. Politics
Zionists targeted two Palestinian Resistance centers in Gaza

TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (MNA) – A spokesman for the Zionist army said that two positions of Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, have been targeted by Israeli tanks in Gaza Strip after firing on Israeli troops.

Israeli forces targeted two centers affiliated with the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Al-Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, Palestinian sources reported on Wed. that Zionist regime has targeted a checkpoint in east of Khan Yunis, south of Gaza Strip.

Palestinian sources added that Israeli artillery targeted a field control point belonging to the Palestinian resistance in east of Khan Yunis.

While confirming the news, Israeli Army Spokesman Avichay Adraee said that two positions of Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, have been targeted by Israeli tanks.

