Jan 15, 2021, 2:25 PM

Iran detects 6,485 news COVID cases

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Ministry said on Friday that 6,485 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country.

This brings the total number of cases to 1,318,295, the Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari said.

She added that 83 COVID patients have lost their lives in the past 24 hours that bring the total death toll to 56,621.

According to Lari, 4,415 individuals are experiencing critical conditions while more than 1.1 million others have already gained recovery.

She also said that more than 8.4 million tests have been taken across the country to detect cases.

According to compiled data, the virus has claimed the lives of more than 2 million people across the globe so far with infections surpassing 93.6 million.

