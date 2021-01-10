Above 200 MPs support production of Iranian Covid-19 vaccine

The statement was read aloud in the Parliament's open session on Sunday.

"When the country was faced with the most oppressive sanctions and the malice of the arrogant power and European countries were not even willing to issue a license to imports of facial masks to Iran, and the Iranian nation had serious problems with supplying health items and medicine to prevent the disease, EIKO played a great role under the direct command of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution," the statement said.

"From the earliest days of the virus outbreak, EIKO commenced its activities in areas such as the production of health items including facial masks and disinfectants, production of sanctioned drugs, production of medical equipment for respiratory patients, as well as immediate coronavirus test kits," it added.

"We, the representatives of the Iranian people, consider this great and valuable achievement the result of revolutionary management and belief in the domestic capabilities and experts," it said.

The MPs noted that considering the impossibility of examining the safety, health, and efficacy of vaccines of American and British companies, as well as the available evidence of shock, side effects, and deaths caused by the foreign vaccines, the Iranian Parliament fully supports the order of the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei in this regard and urges the administration to act accordingly.

The Leader delivered a speech on Friday saying that coronavirus vaccines should not be supplied from the US and the UK as they are not trusted. “The import of American and British vaccines is prohibited,” Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said, adding, “Sometimes they want to try the vaccine on other nations.”

Accordingly, the Spokesperson for the Red Crescent Society said on the same day that the Islamic Republic has canceled the import of 150,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine from the US.

Ghousian referred to the possibility of procuring vaccines from other countries, saying that the purchase of one million doses of vaccine from other sources, including Russia, China, and India, will be studied.

HJ/IRN84180237