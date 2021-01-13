Largest-ever Iranian vessel joins Navy (+VIDEO)

The vessel ‘Markan’ is a domestically-manufactured helicopter carrier that can be used for logistical purposes in support of the naval forces' maritime missions.

The giant vessel joined the Navy on the first day of a two-day naval drill dubbed Eghtedar (Power), which is attended by Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, and other senior commanders.

According to Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, Makran can carry seven helicopters and can support the Navy’s missions in farther waters, such as the northern part of the Indian Ocean, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Red Sea.

'Zereh' missile launcher to joint Navy

The Navy will also take delivery of a new missile-launching warship dubbed 'Zereh' on Wednesday.

The homegrown missile-launching corvette would enhance the Navy’s combat capabilities in the country’s southern waters.

‘Zereh’ (meaning ‘Armor’ in Persian) missile launcher is one of the country’s powerful vessels with high speed and maneuverability. It is equipped with advanced automatic missiles and artillery.

The vessel is categorized in Iran’s Paykan-class rocket launching warships, all components of which have been manufactured by the Iranian Navy’s experts. The warship has passed all its coastal and maritime tests and is fully prepared to embark on missions.

MR/