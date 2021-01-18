Army Ground Force to kick off 'Eghtedar 99' drill on Tue.

According to the commander, the military exercise will be held with the participation of the Ground Force's airborne brigades, special and rapid response forces.

He emphasized that the goals and characteristics of this exercise are unique, adding that this is the first time that the Ground Force is staging such an aggressive and goal-oriented exercise.

All the tactics used in this exercise are combined, indigenous and creative, which are defined in accordance with the new structures of the Army Ground Force, he added.

The Brigadier General said that the weapons used in this exercise are mainly manufactured by domestic industries, ground forces specialists, and the country's defense industry.

He pointed out that the main goal of the drill is to assess the mobility and aggression of the Ground Forces.

Infiltration operations on the surface and subsurface and moving towards enemy naval targets are among other programs of this exercise, Heidari added.

Also in this exercise, as he said, new and creative indigenous tactics will be implemented on the enemy's hypothetical shores in order to increase the penetration power and widespread attack of Ground Force units.

As reported, Iran's Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi is to be present during the drill.

The Iranian Navy kicked off a drill, codenamed “Eghtedar 99”, in Makran Coast and the northern Indian Ocean last Wednesday and Thursday.

The maneuver was held amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States which have sent an aircraft carrier -USS Nimitz- and a submarine - USS Georgia - to the Persian Gulf and deployed B-52 bombers to the Persian Gulf region.

