It is time for global arrogance to compensate Iranian nation

Today, the shores of Makran and the Oman Sea witness an epic created by Iranian experts, manufacturers, and commanders, reflecting Iran’s independence and self-sufficiency and questioning the sanctions imposed by arrogant powers, Said Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi in the ceremony of joining Iran’s largest military vessel “Makran” and 'Zereh' missile launcher to the Navy in the southern waters.

According to Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, Makran can carry seven helicopters and can support the Navy’s missions in farther waters, such as the northern part of the Indian Ocean, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Red Sea.

Makran military vessel enjoys a huge capacity which will bring more peace and security to the oceans through expanding the naval power of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said.

Enemies and gossipers who have resorted to ridiculous sanctions should know that nothing can stop the will of the Iranian nation, he stressed.

Referring to the impending decline of the false grandeur of global arrogance, Khanzadi said, “It is time for the arrogant powers and their allies to pay their debts to Iran and Iranians.”

RHM/5121594