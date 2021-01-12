New warships to join Iranian Navy’s southern fleet

The homegrown missile-launching corvette would enhance the Navy’s combat capabilities in the country’s southern waters.

‘Zereh’ (meaning ‘Armor’ in Persian) missile launcher is one of the country’s powerful vessels with high speed and maneuverability. It is equipped with advanced automatic missiles and artillery.

The vessel is categorized in Iran’s Paykan-class rocket launching warships, all components of which have been manufactured by the Iranian Navy’s experts. The warship has passed all its coastal and maritime tests and is fully prepared to embark on missions.

The Iranian Navy will also unveil a helicopter carrier dubbed ‘Makran’ that has been developed by Iranian experts of the Navy.

The warship will the naval fleet of the southern coasts at the order of Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Bagheri.

A video released by the Navy that showcases Makran helicopter carrier

According to Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, other vessels in the same class will be produced in the coming years.

In recent years, Iran’s naval forces have increased their presence in high seas to secure naval routes and protect vessels against pirate attacks.

The Iranian Navy dispatches flotillas, involving homegrown naval gear, to the international waters on a routine basis.

