'Eghtedar 99' naval drill kicks off in Makran Coast

The first day of a two-day naval drill dubbed Eghtedar (Power) began today in Makran Coast and the northern Indian Ocean.

According to the Army Public Relations, in the first phase of the exercise, which was held unexpectedly, the Army's surface, subsurface and flight units were expanded to the general area of the exercise to continue their specialized exercises according to the predetermined scenario.

The firing of surface-to-surface cruise missiles, the firing of torpedoes from indigenous naval submarines, the specialized training of special operations teams on shore and at sea, as well as drone and electronic warfare operations are other parts of the exercise.

The spokesperson of Eghtedar 99' naval drill Deputy Navy Commander for Coordination Rear Admiral Hamzeh Ali Kaviani said that the exercise took place unexpectedly and the participating units spread to the area in a very short time since notified.

"By holding this exercise, we will be able to assess and evaluate the ability to react in a timely and effective manner to the possible conditions caused by the enemy threat, so that by eliminating the weaknesses and strengthening the strengths, we can have a performance commensurate with the threat level," he added.

