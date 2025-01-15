Zagros destroyer to bring big change in Iran naval missions

Zagros, Iran’s latest combat destroyer that is also intended to gather intelligence, joined the Navy’s southern fleet on Wednesday morning.

In remarks at the event, Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said the destroyer has been designed and manufactured by local military experts in cooperation with the Defense Ministry and domestic companies.

The commander noted that the manner of conducting the Iranian Navy’s missions will be fundamentally different from the past as soon as Zagros sets sail.

The Iranian Navy is planned to carry out missions in the Oman Sea, the Indian Ocean, West Asia, and in all seas and oceans all over the globe, the general stated, adding that the new destroyer would satisfy demands for information and intelligence in such operations.

The developments of the past 15 months have proved that the self-reliant nations can protect their independence and sovereignty and pursue their lofty goals, General Bagheri added.

In recent years, Iran’s Navy has achieved self-sufficiency in manufacturing surface and sub-surface vessels and has increased its presence in international waters to secure naval routes and protect merchant vessels and tankers.

Iranian naval forces have conducted joint military drills with countries like Russia, China, and Pakistan to enhance combat readiness and have participated in efforts to counter piracy and maritime terrorism. These initiatives also involve exchanging information on naval rescue operations and sharing operational experiences to bolster the security of international maritime trade.

SD/TSN