US reached end of its chapter: envoy

In reaction to the recent events in the US, Iranian Ambassador to Sana'a Hassan Irloo said that these events do not signal the beginning of the collapse of the United States, but rather indicates that Washington has reached the end of its chapter.

Recent events have shown that the American people are tired from all parties in the country, from Republicans to Democrats, and that means they are tired of capitalism, he added.

He highlighted that Trump will be ousted, but the people who oppose capitalism will remain, drowning the United States and all its allies.

On Wednesday, Trump protesters stormed the US Capitol building, destroying property and seizing the rotunda room, as Congress was trying to certify the results of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory.

According to the latest tally, at least four people have died and 52 arrested in the wake of violence in the Congress.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has continued his claims on ‘rigged’ election, doing almost nothing to prevent attacks the Congress. This has forces Twitter to suspend Trump’s account to prevent any increased violence.

Many international political figures have called the recent events in the United States a major scandal for its alleged democracy and a major setback for Washington.

