Capitol attackers same as those who attacked other countries

Maduro, in a reaction to an attack by supporters of incumbent US President Trump on Congress, called them of those people who attacked Iraq, Syria and other places and killed people.

From the country where the coup takes place, from the country where the attack takes place, now the reflection of those actions goes back to them (US), he said, adding, “Look at these people, you see a group of poor white people from the countryside entered the US Congress and stormed it and four people, one of them a young woman who served in the US Air Force for 14 years, lost their lives."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Venezuelan president said, “These whites were the same people who attacked Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Panama and Granada in superman jersey. They were the ones who attacked and killed people.”

Earlier on Thursday, Trump protesters stormed the US Capitol building, destroying property and seizing the rotunda room, as Congress was trying to certify the results of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory.

According to the latest tally, at least four people have died and 52 arrested in the wake of violence in the Congress.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has continued his claims on ‘rigged’ election, doing almost nothing to prevent attacks the Congress. This has forces Twitter to suspend Trump’s account to prevent any increased violence.

