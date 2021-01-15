US guards allowed to use lethal force against pro-Trump mob

The authorization marks a striking escalation in the way authorities there are preparing for repeat violence after last week's deadly mob, The US News reported.

"On January 12, 2021, National Guardsmen were given the authorization to be armed in support of the US Capitol Police to protect the US Capitol and individual members of Congress and their staff," according to a statement from the DC National Guard, which is commanding Guard forces in the city, including units deployed from six other states, to provide security for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next week.

A defense official confirmed the authorization includes permission for Guard troops to use lethal force.

The Guard forces there to date have performed an unarmed support role, such as directing traffic and logistical support to free up more civilian law enforcement officers to help protect the Capitol and other sensitive sites in DC That will change with the new authorization.

"Guardsmen are trained in the use of lethal and less-than-lethal force, de-escalation techniques, as well as the use of protective equipment. This is standard for civil disturbance response missions," according to the statement. "The National Guard is proud to support the Secret Service, US Capitol Police and Park Police who are leading the security efforts during the events for the 59th Presidential Inauguration."

The sudden shift in authorities serves as the latest example of the security response to last week's deadly siege on the Capitol. A mob of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the building and delayed Congress' certification of Biden's electoral victory shortly after the president concluded a rally roughly a mile away on the National Mall.

MR/RP