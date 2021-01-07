Unprecedented violence in Capitol claims at least 4 lives

Earlier in the day, Trump protesters stormed the US Capitol building, destroying property and seizing the rotunda room, as Congress was trying to certify the results of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory.

According to the latest tally, at least four people have died and 52 arrested in the wake of violence in the Congress.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has continued his claims on ‘rigged’ election, doing almost nothing to prevent attacks the Congress. This has forces Twitter to suspend Trump’s account to prevent any increased violence.

US Congress has resumed the session to certify the 3rd November presidential results after securing US Capitol stormed by protesters earlier on Wednesday.

The Washington, DC National Guard was deployed to reinforce local law enforcement working to restore order at the US Capitol, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement on Wednesday.

The rostrum for the inauguration and the rotunda of the US Capitol building was taken under the control of the protesters, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene. Occasional clashes among the protesters and the police have taken place near the building, police used tear gas again.

MAH/SPUTNIK