Jan 13, 2021, 9:17 AM

US House adopts resolution to remove Trump

TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (MNA) – The US House approved a resolution on a late Tuesday night to encourage Vice President Mike Pence to use the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office before his term ends on Jan. 20.

The resolution was passed in a largely symbolic gesture before a vote on impeachment on Wednesday, despite Pence's opposition to these calls, NBC reported.

Then, on Wednesday morning, House Democrats are planning to take up an article of impeachment against Trump for "incitement of insurrection" in urging his supporters to march on the Capitol last week.

The planned votes come as the FBI sent a warning to law enforcement agencies across the country about possible armed protests at all 50 state Capitols starting Saturday as well the threat of an uprising in Washington that day if Congress removes Trump.

According to NBC, at least five Republican House members have said they will vote to impeach Trump.

However, Pence said Tuesday evening in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., that he does not believe invoking the 25th Amendment "is in the best interest of our nation or consistent with our Constitution."

The developments come as Trump enters final week as president with few allies, no Twitter and an impeachment effort.

