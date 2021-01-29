Enemy is within House of Representatives: Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday that she was worried about threats against members of Congress and suggested that the "enemy is within the House of Representatives," the ABC news has reported.

Pelosi said that Congress would likely have to pass a bill that provides more money that would go toward member safety in light of recent threats in the days since the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

When asked to expand on what she meant by "the enemy is within" she responded: "We have members of Congress who want to bring guns on the floor and have threatened violence on other members of Congress."

Her comments come after Republicans have tried, in recent days, to bring their guns on the House floor, despite the addition of a metal detector at the chamber door. the ABC report added.

KI/PR