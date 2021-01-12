Anti-Trump woman drives through Trump Tower Chicago barricade

The 31-year-old woman was driving a Honda sedan northbound in the 400-block of North Wabash Avenue at about 4 a.m. when police said she intentionally drove around officers onto the sidewalk and hit a barricade.

The woman, who was not named, was not injured and was taken into custody. No other injuries were reported.

Charges are pending against the woman, the police spokesman added.

According to police scanner audio, the woman had wanted to "run into the building" because of her opposition to President Donald Trump.

"A female just hit one of the barricades claiming she wanted to run into the building cause she doesn't agree with Trump," a man is heard saying in the call.

"I'm right in front of the Trump Tower," the man adds.

MNA/PR