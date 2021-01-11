US to designate Ansarullah of Yemen a foreign terrorist group

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced his decision to inform Congress to declare Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement a terrorist organization.

"I intend to declare the three leaders of Ansarullah, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, Abdul Khaliq Badruddin al-Houthi and Abdullah Yahya al-Hakim, as global terrorists," he added.

While it is the Saudi-Emirati coalition that has been bombing and shelling Yemen's infrastructure for nearly six years, imposing starvation and a lack of medical supplies on Yemeni people and continuing to kill Yemeni women and children, but Pompeo accused Ansarullah movement, which is defending Yemeni people and resisting Saudi and Emirati aggressors, of "terrorist acts."

The US Secretary of State accused Iran of meddling in the war, without mentioning the vast amount of deadly weapons from his country and other Washington’s allies (such as Britain and France) to the Saudi-led coalition being poured on Yemeni people and its infrastructure.

Pompeo's statement directly acknowledged that recognizing Ansarullah of Yemen as a terrorist could exacerbate humanitarian crisis in Yemen, while Yemeni people have been suffering from a lack of equipment for nearly six years due to the land, sea and air blockade of Saudi and Emirati regimes.

Diplomats and aid groups in Yemen are concerned that Washington's move could threaten the peace process between Yemen and opposition groups, as well as escalate humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country, Reuters reported.

Earlier, Ansarullah of Yemen Spokesman Muhammad Abdul Salam had criticized the UN envoy for his indifference to the suffering of the Yemeni people and for engaging in some useless meetings.

MA/FNA13991022000055