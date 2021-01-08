Envoy reiterates Iran’s support to Yemeni nation

In a meeting with General Sultan Al-Samaei, a member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, on Thursday, Irloo said Tehran will not hesitate to support the Yemeni people by transferring its capabilities in all areas.

He underlined the need to boost relations between Tehran and Sana'a in various fields.

General Al-Samaei, for his part, stressed the depth of the historical ties that connect the two brotherly countries, saying the Yemeni resistance against the savage and barbaric enemy during the past years embodies the axis of resistance, an axis that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Yemen use as a unique path against the hegemonic powers in the region.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched their devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in order to bring ousted president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, back to power and crush the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives over the past five years.

Riyadh and its allies have widely been criticized for the high civilian death toll as a result of their bombing campaign in Yemen.

