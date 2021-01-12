Biden urged to revise US terrorist designation of Ansarullah

According to him, the Trump administration's decision for designating Ansarullah as a terrorist organization will endanger lives of thousands of innocent Yemenis, Al-Jazeera reported.

Yesterday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that he would soon inform Congress about his decision to include Ansarullah of Yemen in the list of foreign terrorist organizations.

Pompeo added, "I intend to include three Ansarullah leaders, including 'Abdul Malik Badreddin al-Houthi', 'Abdul Khaliq Badreddin al-Houthi' and 'Abdullah Yahya al-Hakim', in the list of global terrorists."

This is while that, earlier, three informed officials in the US administration announced that the United States intended to designate the Yemeni Ansarullah movement as a foreign terrorist organization, a move that some diplomats and aid groups believe could threaten peace talks and complicate efforts to combat the world's biggest humanitarian crisis.

MA/5120067