Tehran asks Riyadh to behave constructively with neighbors

In a reaction to the recent hostile remarks of Saudi Arabian foreign minister against Iran, Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs reiterated that Islamic Republic of Iran calls on Saudi Arabia for constructive behavior and friendship with neighboring states

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian termed the Saudi Arabian foreign minister's baseless accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran ‘repetitive and boring’, and said that Riyadh must end the war against the oppressed people of Yemen and the killing of Yemeni women and children.

Riyadh's overt and covert support for Takfiri terrorism and ISIL terrorist group in the region has been clearly demonstrated to everyone, especially Iraqi and Syrian people over these years, he emphasized.

Unfortunately, the Saudi rulers are now paving the way for the destabilizing plans of the terrorist and fake regime of Israel in the region and are behaving unconstructively towards Muslim countries of the region, Amir-Abdollahian added.

Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs once again called on Riyadh to play a constructive role and adopt a friendly position with its neighbors in the region, noting that Saudi rulers should stop the policy of inciting war, fostering terrorism and accompanying other countries for imposing sanctions on other nations.

It is undoubtedly in Riyadh's interest to trust its neighbors and people of the region and Islamic Republic of Iran, which has the most constructive role in contributing to lasting regional and global stability and security, he said.

MA/5122610