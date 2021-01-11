Al-Houthi reacts to Ansarullah terrorist designation by US

Mohammad Ali al-Houthi underlined on Monday that the United States is the source of terrorism and the current regime in Washington has long been following the policies of terrorism.

"The policies of the Trump administration reflect a crisis of thought and are strongly condemned," he said, adding, "We definitely reserve the right to respond [to such actions]."

Al-Houthi’s comments came hours after some reports suggested that the US plans to designate Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement as a foreign “terrorist” group.

According to sources quoted by Reuters, the decision to blacklist the Yemeni group could be announced as soon as Monday.

The move comes as the administration of US President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take over from the Trump administration on January 20.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the popular Ansarullah movement.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives.

The Houthi Ansarullah movement, backed by armed forces, has been defending Yemen against the Saudi-led alliance, preventing the aggressors from fulfilling the objectives of the atrocious war.

