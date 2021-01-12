UN warns of consequences of blacklisting Ansarullah by US

The United Nations warned on Monday that a US plan to designate Yemen's Houthi movement as a foreign terrorist organization is "likely to have serious humanitarian and political repercussions", Reuters reported.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said it was imperative that the United States "swiftly grant the necessary licenses and exemptions to ensure that principled humanitarian assistance can continue to reach all people ... without disruption."

He also said the United Nations was "concerned that the designation may have a detrimental impact on efforts to resume the political process in Yemen, as well as to polarize even more the positions of the parties to the conflict."

While it is the Saudi-Emirati coalition that has been bombing and shelling Yemen's infrastructure for nearly six years, imposing starvation and a lack of medical supplies on Yemeni people and continuing to kill Yemeni women and children, Pompeo accused the Ansarullah movement, which is defending Yemeni people and resisting Saudi and Emirati aggressors, of "terrorist acts."

The US Secretary of State accused Iran of meddling in the war, without mentioning the vast amount of deadly weapons from his country and other Washington’s allies (such as Britain and France) to the Saudi-led coalition being poured on Yemeni people and its infrastructure.

Reacting to Washington's move, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Yemeni Ansarullah political council, called the Trump administration's policies a crisis of thought, saying that Yemen has the right to respond to it.

