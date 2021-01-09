  1. Politics
Jan 9, 2021, 8:44 PM

Ansarullah condemns US sanctions against Iraq’s PMU chief

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – The Political Office of Ansarullah of Yemen strongly condemned US sanctions imposed against Faleh al-Fayadh Leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU, known as Hashd al-Sha’abi).

“We strongly condemn the US Treasury Department for imposing sanctions on Faleh al-Fayadh, Head of Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) in Iraq,” Ansarullah of Yemen added.

The US Treasury Department on Friday imposed new sanctions on officials of Iraqi resistance groups. The Treasury Department said in a statement that Faleh al-Fayadh, Head of Iraqi’s PMU, known as Hash al-Sha’abi, has been added to its sanctions list, Almasirah reported.

The US Treasury Department's move came under the pretext of baseless accusations regarding human rights.

