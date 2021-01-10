East Azarbaijan, Nakhchivan ready to boost economic coop.

Iranian consul general in Nakhchivan Ahmad Hosseini and Head of Tabriz Chamber of Commerce Younes Jaeleh met at the place of Tabriz chamber.

They discussed the strategies to increase trade and economic ties between East Azarbaijan Province and the Republic of Nakhchivan.

"Economic cooperation between the Republic of Nakhchivan and East Azarbaijan Province can be expanded due to the high cultural commonalities in these two regions," Hosseini said underlining the vitality of the Iranian government's support as well as private sector activists in the province.

Stating that the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh and its surrounding events could lead to Nakhchivan getting out the restrictions, Hosseini said: "By exchanging trade and economic delegations between the two regions, we can hope to increase economic and trade cooperation between East Azerbaijan and the Republic in the near future."

Jaeleh, for his part, noted that investment opportunities in the Republic of Nakhchivan should be identified and exports from the Iranian province to this region should be increased.

He announced the Iranian traders' readiness and the tendency for the development of economic ties with Nakhchivan, as well.

