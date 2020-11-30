Nakhchivan condemns Iranian scientist’s assassination

In a phone call with Seyyed Ahmad Hosseini, Iran’s Consul General in the autonomous republic, the First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Majlis of Nakhchivan Azer Zeynalov condemned the “cowardly” terror attack and expressed sympathies with the Iranian government and nation.

In a separate phone call, Vesal Ali Akbarli, the head of the Azerbaijan Republic’s foreign ministry office in Nakhchivan, also offered his solemn condolences on the heinous attack to the Iranian nation and the bereaved family of the martyred scientist.

Fakhrizadeh, who headed the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (known by its acronym SPND), was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran Province.

