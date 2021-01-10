  1. Politics
Jan 10, 2021

Putin to host Aliyev, Pashinyan on Monday

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin is to host Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on January 11 in Moscow.

The three sides are to investigate the process of implementing the agreement to end the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and resolving other issues in the region, TASS reported.

The meeting, which will take place two months after 44 days of fighting in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, has reportedly been suggested by the Russian president.

Its focus will be on the issue of helping the war-affected residents in the region, as well as removing obstacles and developing trade, economic, and transportation relations.

In addition to the said trilateral meeting, Putin will meet Pashinyan and Aliyev in separate meetings.

