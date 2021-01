TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei delivered a live speech on Friday on the occasion of 1978 Qom demonstrations against the Pahlavi dynasty.

The Leader made remarks on a host of issues, including the nuclear deal and the unjust sanctions, Iran's defense capabilities and regional presence, and also the coronavirus battle and COVID-19 vaccine.