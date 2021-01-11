192 Iranian cities turn blue Covid-19 condition

The Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Monday, saying that 6,208 new cases were identified over the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s total number of identified cases to 1,292,614.

She added that the total death toll from the viral infection has reached 56,262 with 91 new deaths.

Lari noted that 4,568 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, adding that 8.2 million tests have been conducted across the country to detect the infections so far.

She also put the number of those who have so far recovered from the viral infection at 1,081,736.

Cities that have two infections in every 100,000 residents are being considered 'blue'.

According to the latest data on Monday, the virus has so far infected at least 90,755,600 people across the globe with the death toll at 1,944,518.

