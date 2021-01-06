Pres. stresses meeting intl. standards of vaccine production

Speaking in a meeting of heads of committees of Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters on Wed., Rouhani reiterated that complying with internationally accepted health standards regarding domestic and foreign vaccines is essential.

Accepted international standards must be observed in such a way that maintains public trust and ensures the health of all walks of life, he emphasized.

President Rouhani pointed to the brilliant experiences of Iran over the past decades in the field of producing vaccines in the fight against various diseases and added, “Undoubtedly, it is hoped that the country will gain salient achievements in production, supply and implementation of vaccines to combat coronavirus, COVID-19, disease.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani called on all responsible officials and organizations to cooperate with the Ministry of Health and Medical Education in order to contain the fatal disease across the country.

In this regard, even countries that have now achieved coronavirus vaccine do not consider themselves without the need to purchase vaccines produced in other countries, he said, adding, “Accordingly, national and international capacities should be used optimally in the field of producing COVID-19 vaccine.”

