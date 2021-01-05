Iran detects first UK variant of COVID-19

Health Minister Saeed Namaki broke the news on Tuesday, saying that the new strain was detected in an Iranian citizen who arrived from the UK.

“Unfortunately, we found the first case of the mutated British COVID-19 from a dear compatriot who had returned from England, ... and who was admitted to one of our private hospitals,” Namaki said.

He noted that the patient is in good health condition, adding, "The people who have had contacts with this patient have also been monitored, but we did not find any trace of this virus in them."

