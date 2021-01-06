Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on January 06

Ebtekar

Iran finds first UK variant of COVID-19

President urges facilitation of foreign investment in Iran

Riyadh, Doha restore diplomatic ties

Etela’at

Govt. spox says Iran purchased 17 million COVID-19 vaccines

Iran to produce 9kg of 20%-enriched uranium every month

Hands on trigger: Armed forces ready to counter any threat

Iran

Salehi: Iran showed capability to resume enrichment in less than 24 hours

Iran finds first UK COVID-19

Javan

You make a mistake, we will shoot

Europeans even satisfied with the JCPOA corpse

Jomhoori Eslami

South Korean tanker seizure: Seoul says ready for talks

Govt. spox tells Europe to fulfill commitments instead of just expressing concern

Khorasan

British nightmare: first UK variant of COVID-19 in Iran

Army holds large-scale drone drill

Kayhan

Biden not to take the White House: Trump

