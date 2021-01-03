Martyrdom anniversary of Gen. Soleimani observed in Kuwait

Iranian Envoy to Kuwait Mohammad Irani pointed to the great characteristics of Martyr Soleimani in the fight against terrorism and emphasized that martyr Gen. Soleimani was a brave and experienced commander, well-aware of all political, social and economic issues.

The world has known Martyr Soleimani as a brave and courageous commander in the fight against ISIL terrorist group and Takfiri extremists, he said, adding, “While he had previously fought the Zionist occupiers in Palestine and Lebanon and uprooting cancerous tumor of Israel was the most important of Martyr Gen. Soleimani’s goal.”

The US assassinated Gen. Soleimani in order to annihilate the Axis of Islamic Resistance, he said, adding, “By assassinating Martyr Gen. Soleimani, not only the resistance movement was not weakened, but also Resistance Front was invigorated in the global level.”

Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Gen. Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) along with eight others were assassinated at Baghdad Intl. Airport on Jan. 3, 2020 by US terrorist forces.

