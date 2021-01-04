Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Jan. 04

Kayhan
Iraqis hold massive demonstrations on 1st anniversary of top general’s assassination
President says Iran to procure vaccine soon
MP says accepting Palermo bills will hamper exports
Jomhoori Eslami
Iraqis hold rallies calling for expulsion of US troops
COVID-19 vaccination to start with medical staff, elderly people
Iran
Leader praises Gen. Soleimani’s autobiography book
Rouhani says Iran to start COVID-19 vaccination soon
Millions gather in Baghdad rallies to call for US expulsion from the country
Mardom Salari
Rouhani says vaccination to start soon with medical staff, elderly coming first
Washington tells USS Nimitz to return home from Persian Gulf
Massive rallies in Iraq against US presence
Etela’at
Nasrallah hails braveries of Gen. Soleimani in supporting resistance
