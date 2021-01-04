Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Jan. 04

Kayhan

Iraqis hold massive demonstrations on 1st anniversary of top general’s assassination

President says Iran to procure vaccine soon

MP says accepting Palermo bills will hamper exports

Jomhoori Eslami

Iraqis hold rallies calling for expulsion of US troops

COVID-19 vaccination to start with medical staff, elderly people

Iran

Leader praises Gen. Soleimani’s autobiography book

Rouhani says Iran to start COVID-19 vaccination soon

Millions gather in Baghdad rallies to call for US expulsion from the country

Mardom Salari

Rouhani says vaccination to start soon with medical staff, elderly coming first

Washington tells USS Nimitz to return home from Persian Gulf

Massive rallies in Iraq against US presence

Etela’at

Nasrallah hails braveries of Gen. Soleimani in supporting resistance

MR