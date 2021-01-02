Iran to support anyone confronting Zionist regime: Hajizadeh

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh made the remarks on Sat. on the occasion of 1st martyrdom anniversary of Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and added, “What you see in missile power existing in Palestine’s Gaza and Lebanon is supported by the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

According to the sublime instruction of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Islamic Republic of Iran will support anyone and/or any country that confronts the Zionist regime, Hajizadeh reiterated.

Islamic Republic of Iran has given military knowledge and technology to countries of the Resistant Front, he said.

Today, Palestine has been equipped with sophisticated missiles and this issue has caused fear in the Zionist regime, he said, adding, “Today, high power and strength of Axis of Resistance cannot be compared with 10 years ago.”

In general, Palestine, Lebanon, Syria and other Islamic countries enjoy pinpointing missiles to confront the Zionist regime, Hajizadeh stated.

He quoted Leader of the Islamic Revolution, saying that if Israel makes a mistake, Islamic Republic of Iran will raze and destroy Tel Aviv and Haifa completely.

Elsewhere in his remarks, IRGC Aerospace Commander pointed to Iran’s missile attack on US Ain al-Asad Airbase in Iraq’s Al-Anbar Governorate after assassination of Iran’s top general Martyr Gen. Soleimani and added, “In fact, Islamic Republic of Iran undermined prestige and grandeur of the US in international arenas.”

Turning to the cooperation of some regional countries with the United States and Zionist regime, he said, “We advise them to correct their policies in this respect.”

Neither US nor the Zionist regime and bring about peace and security anywhere in the world and if any war erupts, naturally, these Arab countries in the region will sustain more damages.

