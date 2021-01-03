Ansarullah leader hails sacrifices of martyr Soleimani

Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi said, “We are at an important and sensitive stage of war that the Islamic Ummah is facing.”

If the Islamic Ummah does not take action to counter-attack, it will lose everything, he said, adding, “Enemies seek the collapse of Islamic Ummah and its domination and exploiting it.”

The Islamic Ummah is being targeted by the Israeli regime and the United States in all areas. If Islamic Ummah decides not to confront, it will lose everything, he stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Al-Houthi pointed to the resistance as a successful pattern in confronting enemies and added, “The experience of resistance in Palestine brought about victory, dignity and freedom. The pattern of resistance in Lebanon created great victories. The liberation of Gaza in Palestine and victories gained by Hezbollah in Lebanon are examples of the success of experience of jihad and martyrdom.”

The glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran is an experience that happened as a result of self-sacrifice and the result was the liberation of Iran from the hegemony of the United States and the regime of Shah, he said, adding, “Syria, Iraq and Bahrain provided examples of the fruitfulness of stability and readiness to sacrifice.”

Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement pointed to the bravery and sacrifice of Iran’s top commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani and Second-in-Commander of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis who fought against terrorism and Takfiri extremist terrorist groups.

